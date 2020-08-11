Global  
 

US bankruptcies are on track to hit a 10-year high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slam businesses

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
US bankruptcies are on track to hit a 10-year high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slam businesses**

· *US bankruptcies are on track to hit a 10-year high as the coronavirus pandemic recession continues to slam businesses, according to a Monday report from S&P Global. *
· *This year, 424 companies have gone bankrupt through August 9, surpassing the number of filings during any period since 2010, according to the...
Mitsubishi Corp forecasts a £2.14 billion hit to full-year profit due to COVID-19

Mitsubishi Corp forecasts a £2.14 billion hit to full-year profit due to COVID-19 Mitsubishi Corp (TYO: 8058) said on Thursday that it faced novel challenges in its fiscal first quarter due to the Coronavirus pandemic that disrupted businesses...
Invezz

mCloud Technologies sees revenue boost in 2Q as it eyes goal of connecting 70,000 assets by year-end

 mCloud Technologies Corp (CVE:MCLD) (OTCMKT:MCLDF) is seeing good traction for its asset management solutions, especially in the light of the coronavirus...
Proactive Investors

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the new coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday. The...
WorldNews


