US bankruptcies are on track to hit a 10-year high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slam businesses Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

**



· *US bankruptcies are on track to hit a 10-year high as the

· *This year, 424 companies have gone bankrupt through August 9, surpassing the number of filings during any period since 2010, according to the... **· *US bankruptcies are on track to hit a 10-year high as the coronavirus pandemic recession continues to slam businesses, according to a Monday report from S&P Global. *· *This year, 424 companies have gone bankrupt through August 9, surpassing the number of filings during any period since 2010, according to the 👓 View full article

