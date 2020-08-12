Kroger tests Apple Pay-enabled contactless payment technology at QFC
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Kroger Co. has launched a pilot test of a contactless payment service to make it safer and more convenient to make payments, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, is starting the pilot test program at its QFC store division in Seattle. The pilot allows customers to use their mobile device to pay at checkout. It accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay Fitbit Pay, mobile banking apps…