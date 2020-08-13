Global  
 

Stein Mart – with five Philadelphia-area locations – files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closing stores

bizjournals Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Battered by the coronavirus, Stein Mart Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is in the process of closing most or all of its brick-and-mortar stores. The company, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is evaluating strategic alternatives, including selling its e-commerce business, which has been a bright spot in recent months. The retailer has five Philadelphia-area stores: 913 Old York Road in Jenkintown 1600 Kings Hwy. N. in Cherry Hill 125 W. Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia 4221 Concord…
