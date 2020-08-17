Mortgage delinquencies surge more than 8% to a 9-year high as the coronavirus pandemic hits a corner of the housing market
· *Mortgage delinquencies rose a seasonally adjusted 8.22% in the second quarter to a nine-year high, according to a Monday report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.*
· *The nearly 4% jump from the previous quarter was the largest in survey history, according to the report. *
· *In addition, the delinquency rate...
While the pandemic has seen a surprisingly healthy real estate market for homebuyers, homeowners have begun having trouble paying their mortgage. The Mortgage Bankers Association says mortgage delinquencies rose a seasonally adjusted 8.22% in the second quarter to a nine-year high. Also, the...
