Mortgage delinquencies surge more than 8% to a 9-year high as the coronavirus pandemic hits a corner of the housing market

Business Insider Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
· *Mortgage delinquencies rose a seasonally adjusted 8.22% in the second quarter to a nine-year high, according to a Monday report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.*
· *The nearly 4% jump from the previous quarter was the largest in survey history, according to the report. *
· *In addition, the delinquency rate...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
