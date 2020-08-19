Global stocks struggle for direction after S&P 500 hits an all-time high, and traders eye US-China tensions
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () · Global stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors reacted to the S&P 500 closing at its highest level ever on Tuesday.
· Asian stocks slipped after US President Trump said he cancelled trade talks with China last weekend over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, further escalating already heightened tensions.
· In Europe,...
Equity benchmark indices edged higher by about 1 per cent on firm global cues with IT and auto stocks witnessing handsome gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 292 points or 0.8 per cent..
