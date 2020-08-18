City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () The city of Chicago removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list on Tuesday. States that have at least 15 daily Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents are placed on the list. Wisconsin fell below that rate last week. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced July 27 that Wisconsin would be added to the list of states under the city's travel order, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states that experience a surge in Covid-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day…
Violence and unrest erupted in central Chicago on Monday following protests on Sunday. Earlier a man was shot by police on the south side of the city. Pockets of disruption on Sunday escalated overnight into looting on the so-called Magnificent Mile central shopping district and some other parts of...