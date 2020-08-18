Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The city of Chicago removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list on Tuesday. States that have at least 15 daily Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents are placed on the list. Wisconsin fell below that rate last week. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced July 27 that Wisconsin would be added to the list of states under the city's travel order, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states that experience a surge in Covid-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Violence and looting erupt in downtown Chicago as crowds clash with police – video

Violence and looting erupt in downtown Chicago as crowds clash with police – video 02:21

 Violence and unrest erupted in central Chicago on Monday following protests on Sunday. Earlier a man was shot by police on the south side of the city. Pockets of disruption on Sunday escalated overnight into looting on the so-called Magnificent Mile central shopping district and some other parts of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 months later, Shorewood teacher speaks about being one of the first COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee County [Video]

5 months later, Shorewood teacher speaks about being one of the first COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee County

Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin have hit some grime milestones related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now been five months since the first case hit the city.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:08Published
Getting Hosed: Camella Batten Got Stuck Paying Water Bill For Demolished House [Video]

Getting Hosed: Camella Batten Got Stuck Paying Water Bill For Demolished House

Camella Batten is winning her battle against cancer, but she can’t beat the City of Chicago. Our investigation the city broken water billing system was put on hold by COVID-19, but the problems..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 05:57Published
Woman Gets Hosed And Bulldozed By The City [Video]

Woman Gets Hosed And Bulldozed By The City

The pandemic disrupted our investigation into Camella Batten's water bill, but CBS 2 Investigators are back on the case. We’ve found that not only did she get hosed by the City – the house where..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin, Nebraska removed from Chicago’s coronavirus travel quarantine list
Chicago S-T


Tweets about this

greg_stillman

Greg Stillman RT @WisLodging: City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list https://t.co/eLfrmTTV0M via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

MKEBizJournal

MKE Business Journal RT @ToddBragstadMBJ: City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list https://t.co/vAwyokjh6f via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list https://t.co/vAwyokjh6f via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

tomfoolery815

Tom Farley RT @MKEBizJournal: The city of Chicago removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list on Tuesday.​ https://t.co/3dcvnnvk7x 6 days ago

MKEBizJournal

MKE Business Journal The city of Chicago removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list on Tuesday.​ https://t.co/3dcvnnvk7x 6 days ago

WisLodging

WI Hotel & Lodging Assn City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list https://t.co/eLfrmTTV0M via @MKEBizJournal 6 days ago

mxmulder

MxMulder BREAKING: City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list https://t.co/6szvNKVhRB via @MKEBizJournal 6 days ago

MarkKassMBJ

Mark Kass RT @barbzaferosMBJ: City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list https://t.co/G0R1OVS29r via @MKEBizJournal 6 days ago