City of Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The city of Chicago removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list on Tuesday. States that have at least 15 daily Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents are placed on the list. Wisconsin fell below that rate last week. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced July 27 that Wisconsin would be added to the list of states under the city's travel order, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states that experience a surge in Covid-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day…


