Australia To Be Among The First To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine From AstraZeneca

RTTNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Australia will be one of the first countries to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement. The Australian Government has struck a deal with the drug company to receive the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, if AZD1222 vaccine candidate proves successful.
