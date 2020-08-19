Australia To Be Among The First To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine From AstraZeneca
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Australia will be one of the first countries to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement. The Australian Government has struck a deal with the drug company to receive the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, if AZD1222 vaccine candidate proves successful.
