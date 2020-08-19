Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Famed 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry's top 5 portfolio holdings include a massive bet on Alphabet (GOOGL, FB, BKNG, GME, GS)

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Famed 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry's top 5 portfolio holdings include a massive bet on Alphabet (GOOGL, FB, BKNG, GME, GS)· *Famed investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale in "The Big Short," added four new positions to his top five holdings at Scion Asset Management in the second quarter, according to a 13F filed with the SEC last week.*
· *Burry's top holding is a massive bet on Alphabet, via call options, which makes up 36%...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans have been jamming out to these dance hits while in quarantine [Video]

Americans have been jamming out to these dance hits while in quarantine

Three in five Americans are boosting their moods after so much time at home with indoor dance parties and karaoke sessions, according to a new poll. Two in five have even embraced viral trends and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this