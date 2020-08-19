Famed 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry's top 5 portfolio holdings include a massive bet on Alphabet (GOOGL, FB, BKNG, GME, GS) Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· *Famed investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale in "The Big Short," added four new positions to his top five holdings at Scion Asset Management in the second quarter, according to a 13F filed with the SEC last week.*

· *Burry's top holding is a massive bet on Alphabet, via call options, which makes up 36%... · *Famed investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale in "The Big Short," added four new positions to his top five holdings at Scion Asset Management in the second quarter, according to a 13F filed with the SEC last week.*· *Burry's top holding is a massive bet on Alphabet, via call options, which makes up 36% 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans have been jamming out to these dance hits while in quarantine



Three in five Americans are boosting their moods after so much time at home with indoor dance parties and karaoke sessions, according to a new poll. Two in five have even embraced viral trends and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

