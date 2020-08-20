Hong Kong government slams US decision to suspend treaties Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government on Thursday condemned the U.S.’s decision to suspend bilateral extradition and tax exemption treaties with the semi-autonomous Chinese city, saying it was being used as a pawn in geopolitics.



On Wednesday, the U.S. suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, becoming the latest country to do so after Canada, Australia and Britain suspended such agreements. The U.S. also suspended a bilateral agreement with Hong Kong on the reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.



“The US’ unilateral decision reflects its disrespect for bilateralism and multilateralism under the current administration and should be condemned by the international community,” the statement said.



“The HKSAR Government strongly objects to and deplores the US’ action, which is widely seen as a move to create troubles in China-U.S. relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn.”



The government said that the bilateral agreements were not preferential treatment given to Hong Kong, but were negotiated in good faith to benefit both parties.



Hong Kong has faced mounting international pressure over the implementation of a national security law, approved by Beijing, which has been viewed as an attack on the “one country, two systems” framework under which the city has been governed since its return to China in 1997.



Jeffrey Bader, a former U.S. diplomat, said the actions taken so far are unlikely to dissuade China.



“Hong Kong is an issue that’s going to be with us for quite some time, and in a frustrating way,” said Bader.



"Hong Kong is an issue that's going to be with us for quite some time, and in a frustrating way," said Bader.

"It's part of China and things that are internal to China, even if they have an international dimension, like Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the Chinese have a demonstrated disdain for

