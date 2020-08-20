|
Bill Gates-backed CureVac jumps 18% on report it's in advanced talks with the EU for 225 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine (CVAC)
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
· *CureVac, a German biotech backed by Bill Gates, said Thursday it is in talks with the EU to supply 225 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine. *
· *Shares of CureVac jumped more than 18% in premarket trading on Thursday. *
· *If an agreement is reached, it would mark the company's first bilateral...
