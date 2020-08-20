Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump wants #SCOTUS OK to block critics on @realdonaldtrump

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account.

The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trump's @realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million followers is his personal property and blocking people from it is akin to elected officials who refuse to allow their opponents' yard signs on their front lawns.

“President Trump’s ability to use the features of his personal Twitter account, including the blocking function, are independent of his presidential office,” acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall wrote in urging the justices to review the case.

The federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that Trump uses the account to make daily pronouncements and observations that are overwhelmingly official in nature. It held that Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

A decision about whether even to hear the case is not likely before the November election.

The case grew out of a challenge brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which sued on behalf of seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticizing his policies.

Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute’s executive director, said the justices should decline to take up Trump's appeal.

“This case stands for a principle that is fundamental to our democracy and basically synonymous with the First Amendment: government officials can’t exclude people from public forums simply because they disagree with their political views,” Jaffer said in a statement.

The administration argued in its appeal that the Supreme Court, not lower courts, “should decide where to draw the line between the President’s personal decisions and official conduct.”

.

..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics | #TheCube [Video]

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics | #TheCube

The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling which said that the US President could not block users as it is a violation of the First Amendment.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:39Published
Russia Claims To Have a COVID Vaccine, Refuses To Release Data [Video]

Russia Claims To Have a COVID Vaccine, Refuses To Release Data

The US medical community has rejected Trump's belief that a vaccine could be ready by Election Day. There are 25 vaccines currently in clinical trials and more than 100 more in development. But this is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law [Video]

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law

In a controversial move, Jimmy Lai, a media mogul in Hong Kong was arrested reportedly under a new security law. He is the owner of Next Digital Ltd which runs the flagship newspaper, Apple Daily...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump wants #SCOTUS OK to block critics on @realdonaldtrump

 President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The administration said in a high-court...
SeattlePI.com

WH Asks SCOTUS to Review Trump Blocking Twitter Critics

 The Justice Department on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision requiring President Donald Trump to unblock Twitter users...
Newsmax


Tweets about this