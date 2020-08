You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Evan speaking on Bill Cunninham



Anyone with a TV or smartphone has heard about -- probably even heard in full -- the Thom Brennaman clip by now. Hot mics have a funny way of revealing things we want kept private. To Cincinnati and.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 16:38 Published 9 hours ago MLB Play By Play Announcer Uses Anti-gay Slur On Air



An MLB broadcaster used a homophobic slur during an MLB game on Wednesday. Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman could be heard on-air; "One of the f*g capitals of the world". It.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 9 hours ago Reds broadcaster Brennaman apologizes for using homophobic slur during broadcast



Videos of Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman using a homophobic slur during a live broadcast circulated social media Wednesday. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:09 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Veteran baseball announcer issues grovelling apology after using disgusting homophobic slur live on air An announcer for one of the US’ top baseball teams, Cincinnati Reds, issued a grovelling apology Wednesday (19 August) after he used a homophobic slur live...

PinkNews 1 day ago





Tweets about this