Related videos from verified sources Feedback Friday: Thom Brennaman



HALFWAY THROUGH THE WEEK -- ONE STORY BECAME HOTTER THAN THE 1975 REDS. FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCER THOM BRENNAMAN'S HOMOPHOBIC SLUR HEARD WHEN HIS MIC WAS OPEN JUST BEFORE HE STARTED HIS BROADCAST. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:06 Published 10 hours ago Fallout continues for Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman



Thom Brennaman won't be broadcasting NFL games for FOX Sports anymore, and Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani thinks it would be a good idea if the Reds can him, too. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:57 Published 1 day ago Evan speaking on Bill Cunninham



Anyone with a TV or smartphone has heard about -- probably even heard in full -- the Thom Brennaman clip by now. Hot mics have a funny way of revealing things we want kept private. To Cincinnati and.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 16:38 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses homophobic slur on air Thom Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game...

CBC.ca 2 days ago



Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman makes homophobic slur on air, apologizes Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur during the broadcast of the team's doubleheader Wednesday night, prompting him to later step...

bizjournals 2 days ago



Thom Brennaman: Cincinnati Reds suspend broadcaster for homophobic slur The Cincinnati Reds baseball team suspend commentator Thom Brennaman after he broadcasted a homophobic comment that he believed was off air.

BBC News 2 days ago





