Cincinnati Reds broadcaster suspended after on-air homophobic slur
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Thom Brennaman announcer apparently wasn't aware he was on the air when he made the remark. He was yanked from the booth mid-game. He apologized, as did the team.
