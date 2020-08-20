Global  
 

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster suspended after on-air homophobic slur

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Thom Brennaman announcer apparently wasn't aware he was on the air when he made the remark. He was yanked from the booth mid-game. He apologized, as did the team.
News video: Reds broadcaster Brennaman apologizes for using homophobic slur during broadcast

Reds broadcaster Brennaman apologizes for using homophobic slur during broadcast 02:09

 Videos of Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman using a homophobic slur during a live broadcast circulated social media Wednesday.

Thom Brennaman apologizes for using homophobic slur during Reds-Royals broadcast

 Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur during the telecast of a Reds-Royals doubleheader in Kansas City.
Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Drops Homophobic Slur On Hot Mic During MLB Game

 Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman uttered an offensive, homophobic slur while calling the Reds game Wednesday ... apparently not realizing his microphone..
Thom Brennaman, Reds Announcer, Apologizes for Homophobic Slur

 The announcer, Thom Brennaman, who has been calling Major League Baseball games for more than 30 years, said, “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on..
