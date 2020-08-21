Global  
 

US stocks edge lower as investors mull corporate earnings against stimulus uncertainty

Business Insider Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
US stocks edge lower as investors mull corporate earnings against stimulus uncertainty· *US equities edged lower on Friday as investors weighed healthy quarterly earnings against fresh signs of a prolonged recession and concern over an economic-stimulus agreement.*
· *Agriculture giant Deere & Co. gained in early trading after beating Wall Street's expectations and boosting its profit guidance.*
· *Yet...
