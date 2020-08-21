|
US stocks edge lower as investors mull corporate earnings against stimulus uncertainty
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
· *US equities edged lower on Friday as investors weighed healthy quarterly earnings against fresh signs of a prolonged recession and concern over an economic-stimulus agreement.*
· *Agriculture giant Deere & Co. gained in early trading after beating Wall Street's expectations and boosting its profit guidance.*
· *Yet...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this