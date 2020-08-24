Global  
 

FDA Grants Emergency Authorization For Blood Plasma To Treat Covid-19

RTTNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization or EUA for investigational convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. The blood from those people who have recovered from the disease is called convalescent plasma. According to the health regulator, the potential promising treatment has been received by more than 70,000 patients in the country.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19 02:06

 President Donald Trump hails the decision as a breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

