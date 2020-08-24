Global  
 

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman starkly laid out the disconnect between the stock market and the real economy in a scathing op-ed

Business Insider Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
*Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman broke down the broad disconnect between stock markets and the real economy in a scathing New York Times op-ed last week.*
· *In the piece titled "Stocks Are Soaring. So Is Misery," Krugman warned that investor optimism over Big Tech's profits would not go far as people cannot...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market

Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market 00:36

 Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock...

