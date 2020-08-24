Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman starkly laid out the disconnect between the stock market and the real economy in a scathing op-ed
Monday, 24 August 2020 () · *Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman broke down the broad disconnect between stock markets and the real economy in a scathing New York Times op-ed last week.*
· *In the piece titled "Stocks Are Soaring. So Is Misery," Krugman warned that investor optimism over Big Tech's profits would not go far as people cannot...
Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock...
A prominent Wall Street strategist told CNBC the stock market may see a "wartime boom" next year following the US economy's "depression-like collapse." Jim Paulsen is one of a hand full of economists..