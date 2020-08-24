Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 2020 tech stock boom is nothing like the dot-com bubble of 2000, and the sector is set to keep on rising, JPMorgan says

Business Insider Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The 2020 tech stock boom is nothing like the dot-com bubble of 2000, and the sector is set to keep on rising, JPMorgan says· *Technology stocks have seen unprecedented gains in recent months, leading some to speculate that a bubble like that seen in the late 1990s might be inflating.*
· *That's not the case, however, and tech's recent rally is set to continue, according to analysts at JPMorgan.*
· *In a note Monday, they said: "In contrast to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeVaughn5280

Wealthbuilderz TV The 2020 tech stock boom is nothing like the dot-com bubble of 2000, and the sector is set to keep on rising, JPMor… https://t.co/jDBQwQIqFP 4 minutes ago

DeVaughn5280

Wealthbuilderz TV The 2020 tech stock boom is nothing like the dot-com bubble of 2000, and the sector is set to keep on rising, JPMor… https://t.co/FduK1vr28s 4 minutes ago

rusnewton98

Russell Newton RT @businessinsider: The 2020 tech stock boom is nothing like the dot-com bubble of 2000, and the sector is set to keep on rising, JPMorgan… 10 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - The 2020 tech stock boom is nothing like the dot-com bubble of 2000, and the sector is set to ke… https://t.co/XSK4rKEBX7 32 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The 2020 tech stock boom is nothing like the dot-com bubble of 2000, and the sector is set to keep on rising, JPMor… https://t.co/5SOHre80SC 41 minutes ago