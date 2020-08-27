Alert: TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app
Thursday, 27 August 2020 (
12 minutes ago) HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app.
TikTok CEO resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned Thursday amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app, which the White House says is...
SeattlePI.com
12 minutes ago
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns
The development comes days after TikTok sued the Trump administration over an executive order banning transactions in the United States with the popular...
Hindu
38 minutes ago
