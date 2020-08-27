Execs with Movement Mortgage, other lenders on navigating an unprecedented market

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mortgage Rates Fall to a Record Low Rate for 8th Time in 2020



Mortgage Rates Fall to a Record Low Rate for 8th Time in 2020 The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.88 percent last week. Just a year ago, the rate for the same.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this