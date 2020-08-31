Global  
 

Eco may see record quarterly slump as pandemic hits

IndiaTimes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
India's economy likely suffered its largest quarterly slump on record, as coronavirus-related lockdowns add to already-declining consumer demand and investment. Economists predicted that gross domestic product in world's fifth-largest economy will contract by 18.3% in the June quarter, compared to 3.1% growth in the previous quarter, the worst performance in at least eight years.
