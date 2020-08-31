Eco may see record quarterly slump as pandemic hits
Monday, 31 August 2020 () India's economy likely suffered its largest quarterly slump on record, as coronavirus-related lockdowns add to already-declining consumer demand and investment. Economists predicted that gross domestic product in world's fifth-largest economy will contract by 18.3% in the June quarter, compared to 3.1% growth in the previous quarter, the worst performance in at least eight years.
Britain has officially entered into the largest recession on record afterfigures showed the pandemic sent the economy plunging by 20.4% between Apriland June. The Office for National Statistics (ONS)..
