Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





Co-founded by British businessman Richard Branson, the airline in April became the world’s largest to seek bankruptcy protection after the



Another airline founded by Branson, Virgin Atlantic, last month filed for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as part of a process in the United Kingdom to carry out a restructuring plan.



Virgin Australia said the deal with Bain, worth 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.5 billion), would see unsecured creditors get paid between 9 and 13 cents on the dollar for their claims. Virgin's creditors are owed a total of about AU$7 billion.



Due to the pandemic, the creditor meeting was held online. The administrators in June signed a binding agreement with Bain Capital, the company co-founded by former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney.



Paul Scurrah, the chief executive of Virgin Australia Group, said the sale moves the airline closer to leaving bankruptcy protection and allows it to focus on the future, in which it will continue competing with its larger rival, Qantas Airways.



“It's vital for Australia to have two major airlines for consumer choice, value airfares, and to help support the recovery of Australia's robust tourism sector after this crisis is over,” Scurrah said in a statement.



Virgin’s administrator Deloitte said creditors had voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal in what have been challenging circumstances.



“This outcome provides certainty for employees and... WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Virgin Australia's creditors agreed Friday to sell the airline to Boston-based Bain Capital in a deal that will see the carrier cut 3,000 jobs and end many of its international flights.Co-founded by British businessman Richard Branson, the airline in April became the world’s largest to seek bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic grounded much of the aviation industry. It plans to reemerge with cheap fares as a value-based carrier.Another airline founded by Branson, Virgin Atlantic, last month filed for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as part of a process in the United Kingdom to carry out a restructuring plan.Virgin Australia said the deal with Bain, worth 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.5 billion), would see unsecured creditors get paid between 9 and 13 cents on the dollar for their claims. Virgin's creditors are owed a total of about AU$7 billion.Due to the pandemic, the creditor meeting was held online. The administrators in June signed a binding agreement with Bain Capital, the company co-founded by former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney.Paul Scurrah, the chief executive of Virgin Australia Group, said the sale moves the airline closer to leaving bankruptcy protection and allows it to focus on the future, in which it will continue competing with its larger rival, Qantas Airways.“It's vital for Australia to have two major airlines for consumer choice, value airfares, and to help support the recovery of Australia's robust tourism sector after this crisis is over,” Scurrah said in a statement.Virgin’s administrator Deloitte said creditors had voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal in what have been challenging circumstances.“This outcome provides certainty for employees and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airline Virgin Australia to slash workforce



Virgin Australia Holdings plans to cut a third of its workforce, around 3,000 people as part of an overhaul to focus on being a domestic and short-haul international Boeing Co 737 operator under.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on August 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Bain Capital wins support from key players ahead of meeting Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and the union representing the bulk of workers at the collapsed airline are backing Bain Capital's $3.5 billion offer for...

The Age 17 hours ago



Bain offers unions key advisory role in Virgin reboot Virgin Australia's presumptive owner Bain Capital has extended an olive branch to the airline's unions in the form of a workers' advisory council that will...

The Age 5 days ago



Virgin staff told JobKeeper at risk if Bain deal voted down Virgin Australia's administrator Deloitte has warned stood-down workers that their JobKeeper payments could be cut off if a deal to sell to the airline to Bain...

The Age 1 week ago





Tweets about this

