Dotz Nano up 35% on signing landmark face mask authentication agreement for North America Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Dotz Nano Ltd (ASX:DTZ) has been up to 35% higher after entering an agreement granting Breathe Medical Manufacturing Ltd exclusivity in USA and Canada to supply the advanced 'Secured by Dotz' authentication solution for respiratory face masks and other PPE equipment.



This three-year purchase agreement with the new specialist Canadian manufacturer of high-quality surgical face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) will also enable the implementation of Dotz's authentication solution at Breathe Medical's manufacturing facilities.



Investors responded positively with shares up 35% to a new three-year high of A$0.27.*"Landmark agreement"*



Dotz chairman Bernie Brookes AM said: "This landmark agreement is Dotz's fourth international commercial agreement in as many months, demonstrating the quality of our unique end-to-end technology in improving supply chain management within the PPE industry.



"The Breathe Medical agreement aligns with Dotz's long-term global commercialisation strategy of partnering with key manufacturers and distributors in specific markets."



This agreement follows Dotz signing distribution agreements with UEG in Hong Kong, V2Tech in Australia and TT Medical Group across eight countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

