Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Citigroup names Jane Fraser CEO

bizjournals Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Citigroup board of directors has named Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat as CEO. Corbat announced he will retire in February 2021. Fraser will be the first woman at the head of a large Wall Street bank, per The New York Times, and joins the 31 women CEOs who lead S&P 500 companies. “Our balance sheet is strong and our commitment to serving our clients and communities is even stronger,” Fraser said. “I will do everything I can to make all of our stakeholders proud of our firm as…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Citigroup names Jane Fraser as CEO, becoming the first woman to lead a major US bank

 He will be replaced by Jane Fraser, currently Citi's president and chief of its consumer banking division.
Business Insider

Jane Fraser named CEO of Citigroup, becoming first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank

 Jane Fraser is set to become the first woman to run a major Wall Street bank, succeeding Michael Corbat as Citigroup CEO when he retires in February.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattlePI.com

Jane Fraser to Succeed Corbat as Citigroup CEO

 Citigroup Inc. (C) said CEO Michael Corbat plans to retire from Citi and step down from the company's Board in February, 2021. The Board selected Jane Fraser,...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

A51FR3D

Asif Patel RT @PMA_Accountants: Citi names Jane Fraser new chief in Wall Street first: Scotland-born Jane Fraser is named new chief executive of Citig… 12 seconds ago

PMA_Accountants

PMA Accountants Citi names Jane Fraser new chief in Wall Street first: Scotland-born Jane Fraser is named new chief executive of Ci… https://t.co/kbykTe76Q6 38 seconds ago

ThatPHCBoy

ThatPortharcourtBoy Aka Obiageliaku RT @adetolaov: Jane Fraser will become the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank, as Citigroup names her as next CEO of Citigroup.… 40 seconds ago

Michael97273171

Michael Doll RT @yashar: Citi Names Jane Fraser as First Woman CEO of a Major Global Bank https://t.co/knkanHgo09 5 minutes ago

ayirpelle

priya joseph RT @peterlattman: April 2019: At congressional hearing, the 7 white male CEOs of the largest US banks were asked if any thought they’d be s… 6 minutes ago

peterlattman

Peter Lattman April 2019: At congressional hearing, the 7 white male CEOs of the largest US banks were asked if any thought they’… https://t.co/W8ddBXeNxR 7 minutes ago

adetolaov

Tola Jane Fraser will become the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank, as Citigroup names her as next CEO of Cit… https://t.co/5hp6SxKCFw 10 minutes ago

callmejeyms

James p. RT @rapplerdotcom: Jane Fraser will succeed Michael Corbat in February 2021, becoming the first woman at the helm of a major Wall Street ba… 15 minutes ago