Alberto Piedra Wiki: Facts about Jane Fraser’s Husband Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The newly appointed CEO of Citigroup, Jane Fraser, is the first woman to lead the Wall Street bank. While her background speaks for her talents, she also credits her success to her husband. Jane Fraser’s husband, Alberto Piedra, is the son of an US ambassador and a former banking executive. When better opportunities were in […] 👓 View full article