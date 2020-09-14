Mike D'Antoni tells Rockets he will not return as head coach next season
Monday, 14 September 2020 () This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story, and click here for more sports news from KHOU. HOUSTON — Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni announced Sunday, Sept. 13, he will not be returning next season, according to multiple reports. D'Antoni's contract has expired, and according to a statement sent to ESPN, he plans to move forward as a free agent. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted a statement from D'Antoni. The Rockets also tweeted…
