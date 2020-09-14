Mike D'Antoni tells Rockets he will not return as head coach next season Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni announced Sunday, Sept. 13, he will not be returning next season, according to multiple reports. D'Antoni's contract has expired, and according to a statement sent to ESPN, he plans to move forward as a free agent. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted a statement from D'Antoni. The Rockets also tweeted…


