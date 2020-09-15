|
Namaste Alexa: Amazon signs up Amitabh Bachchan
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Amazon's Alexa digital assistant starting next year, as the Silicon Valley giant expands its presence in the massive market. The 77-year-old actor has been a household name in India for nearly half a century, and his deep baritone is instantly recognisable to 1.3 billion listeners in India.
