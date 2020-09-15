Hurricane Sally Closing In On Gulf Coast

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Hurricane Sally is closing in on Gulf Coast as a dangerous Category 1 storm, prompting southern US states to issue mandatory evacuation orders. Sally is expected to produce heavy rainfall with flash flooding, life threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and tornadoes, according to National Weather Service. As per a Public Advisory issued at 7 AM CDT, Sally is moving near the coast of sout
Florida is seeing storm surges as Hurricane Sally barrels across the Gulf Coast on Monday, September 14.
Expected to become a category 1 hurricane today and landfall by early Tuesday, Sally is threatening the Florida Panhandle and states along the Gulf Coast; namely, Louisiana and Mississippi.