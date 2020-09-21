Global  
 

DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf Championship

RTTNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open Golf Championship with a decisive six-stroke victory over 54-hole leader Matthew Wolff in the final-round. DeChambeau, who began the second day behind overnight leader Wolff, carded a final-round, 3-under-par 67 on Sunday. By winning the first major title of his career, DeChambeau joined the ranks of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to capture an NCAA individual
 Bryson DeChambeau reflects on securing a maiden major title with a six-shot victory at the US Open.

