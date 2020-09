Trump makes bizarre claim that protesters are throwing cans of Goya Foods products and Bumble Bee tuna fish Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

At his rally, Trump also praised violence against journalists, reiterated false election fraud claims, and leveled an attack against Rep. Ilhan Omar. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MSN Trump makes bizarre claim that protesters are throwing cans of Goya Foods products and Bumble Bee tuna fish https://t.co/n4F28NZjND 38 seconds ago Adam allen RT @LisaSmith93405: Before ya throw it... could ya mix it w/a little mayo, throw it on some rye with some crisp lettuce and wrap up up firs… 11 minutes ago SLO Nasty Woman 🌊 🌊🌊🇺🇸☮️✌🏻 Before ya throw it... could ya mix it w/a little mayo, throw it on some rye with some crisp lettuce and wrap up up… https://t.co/D5j0R84JpB 11 minutes ago Bella The Beast Trump makes bizarre claim that protesters are throwing cans of Goya Foods products and Bumble Bee tuna fish… https://t.co/4f02A9uY0r 25 minutes ago Linda Wehmueller Trump makes bizarre claim that protesters are throwing cans of Goya Foods products and Bumble Bee tuna fish… https://t.co/KKhVCk2WNi 28 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Trump makes bizarre claim that protesters are throwing cans of Goya Foods products and Bumble Be… https://t.co/xzjxVwDBve 38 minutes ago ¡SATIRISTAS! RT @Politicsinsider: Trump makes bizarre claim that protesters are throwing cans of Goya Foods products and Bumble Bee tuna fish https://t.… 46 minutes ago Politics Insider Trump makes bizarre claim that protesters are throwing cans of Goya Foods products and Bumble Bee tuna fish https://t.co/XzoENj6S4l 49 minutes ago