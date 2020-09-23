DeSantis backs liability protections amid pandemic Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Saying that fear of lawsuits is holding back the economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he supports placing limits on coronavirus -related litigation and is willing to consider such a bill during a potential special legislative session in November. The comments marked the first time DeSantis has publicly supported limiting lawsuits for Florida businesses that are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. DeSantis said the Legislature could consider a bill to give liability protections to “run-of-the-mill… 👓 View full article

