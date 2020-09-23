Global  
 

DeSantis backs liability protections amid pandemic

bizjournals Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Saying that fear of lawsuits is holding back the economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he supports placing limits on coronavirus-related litigation and is willing to consider such a bill during a potential special legislative session in November. The comments marked the first time DeSantis has publicly supported limiting lawsuits for Florida businesses that are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. DeSantis said the Legislature could consider a bill to give liability protections to “run-of-the-mill…
