DeSantis backs liability protections amid pandemic

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Saying that fear of lawsuits is holding back the economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he supports placing limits on coronavirus-related litigation and is willing to consider such a bill during a potential special legislative session in November. The comments marked the first time DeSantis has publicly supported limiting lawsuits for Florida businesses that are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. DeSantis said the Legislature could consider a bill to give liability protections to “run-of-the-mill…
Lawmakers are discussing a bill in special session that would create liability protections for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradley Jackson, CEO of the TN Chamber of Commerce joins Ben Hall..
Lawmakers are discussing a bill in special session that would create liability protections for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradley Jackson, CEO of the TN Chamber of Commerce joins Ben Hall..