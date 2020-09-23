Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:



3M Co., down $2.83 to $159.51.



The maker of adhesives and protective equipment is considering selling its food safety business, according to media reports.



Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $3.17 to $316.77.



The athletic apparel company will resume stock buybacks.



Western Digital Corp., up $2.45 to $38.92.



The hard drive maker is forming separate business units for its Flash and HDD technology assets.



Stitch Fix Inc., down $4.87 to $26.51.



The online clothing retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal fourth-quarter loss.



Steelcase Inc., down $1.51 to $9.84.



The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as orders decline in its fiscal third quarter.



Beazer Homes USA Inc., down 49 cents to $11.65.



The home builder said orders jumped 37% during the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter.



Johnson & Johnson, up 23 cents to $144.44.



The health care company began a study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with partner Janssen Pharmaceutical.



Nike Inc., up $10.24 to $127.11.



The world’s largest sports apparel maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts on strong online sales. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this EIN Presswire: Food Safety Newswire Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall https://t.co/zqdSx60B3o 1 week ago 1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 1 week ago VIXC News Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall - https://t.co/tG8sCvKplq #LatestComments https://t.co/xNlsOHCA2O 1 week ago

