Harley-Davidson nears India distribution deal with Hero MotoCorp: Reuters
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Reuters reported Friday that Harley-Davidson Inc. is nearing a distribution deal to sell its motorcycles in India through Hero MotoCorp, which calls itself the country’s top “two-wheeler manufacturer.” The Reuters report follows Harley’s announcement Thursday that it is exiting the motorcycle market in India as part of the Milwaukee-based manufacturer’s (NYSE: HOG) restructuring called “The Rewire.” Harley said it took the India action as part of “optimizing its global dealer network.” India…
