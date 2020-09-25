Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harley-Davidson nears India distribution deal with Hero MotoCorp: Reuters

bizjournals Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Reuters reported Friday that Harley-Davidson Inc. is nearing a distribution deal to sell its motorcycles in India through Hero MotoCorp, which calls itself the country’s top “two-wheeler manufacturer.” The Reuters report follows Harley’s announcement Thursday that it is exiting the motorcycle market in India as part of the Milwaukee-based manufacturer’s (NYSE: HOG) restructuring called “The Rewire.” Harley said it took the India action as part of “optimizing its global dealer network.” India…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Harley Davidson says goodbye to India after 10 years | Oneindia News

Harley Davidson says goodbye to India after 10 years | Oneindia News 01:22

 The hugely popular Harley-Davidson is pulling out of India which is the world's biggest motorcycle market. The US motorcycle brand is stopping its sales and manufacture in India after failing to gain a foothold even after a decade. #HarleyDavidson #MakeInindia #IndiaBikes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi interacts with fitness influencers on first anniversary of 'Fit India Movement' [Video]

PM Modi interacts with fitness influencers on first anniversary of 'Fit India Movement'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online 'Fit India Dialogue', to celebrate the first anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement'. PM Modi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:14Published
Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi: Milind Soman says gym not needed to stay fit [Video]

Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi: Milind Soman says gym not needed to stay fit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Indian cricketer Virat..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi: Virat Kohli on fitness mantra & 'Yo-Yo' test [Video]

Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi: Virat Kohli on fitness mantra & 'Yo-Yo' test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Indian cricketer Virat..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:05Published

Tweets about this