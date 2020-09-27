Valentino closes Milan Fashion Week with lush live show Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MILAN (AP) — It’s been a season of disruption at Milan Fashion Week.



The hybrid live-virtual formula meant anyone from their homes could watch delightful videos like Moschino’s marionette fashion show, created with the help of Jim Henson Studios, and featuring models wearing tiny Moschino creations while Anna Wintour and other top fashion editors nodded from the front row.



But even those who did virtual shows acknowledge that no video and no photos can replace the energy generated by a live runway show. Fendi, Dolce&Gabbana, Max Mara, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino were among the top fashion houses who kept a physical presence this round — despite the absence of editors and buyers from major markets like the United States and Asia.



Those who did make it to Milan got to see fashion without being squeezed on both sides, while also submitting to frequent temperature taking at doors, mandatory mask wearing and the signing of many COVID-19 liability waivers.



Here are highlights from Sunday, the last day of Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for Spring-Summer 2021:



VALENTINO’S PICCOLI MAKES MILAN FASHION PREMIERE



The silver lining of the virus-induced travel difficulties that kept many people from traveling to Milan Fashion Week from abroad: They also kept Rome-based Valentino from making the trans-alpine trip to the fashion house’s usual show venue in Paris.



For his first-ever Milan show, creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli chose a disused foundry as the backdrop for the lush, romantic collection in the fashion language of lattice and lace; floral detailing and bold prints; ruffles and fringe. But there also was an urban edge, in mini-hemlines and studded detailing.



A sparse 200 guests were spread out on cubes in an industrial space


