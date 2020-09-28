Asia shares mixed ahead of China holiday, Trump-Biden debate Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.3% in afternoon trading to 23,511.62, while South Korea's Kospi added 1.4% to 2,310.85. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains to slip 0.2% to 5,952.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.8% to 23,429.81, while the Shanghai Composite index inched less than 0.1% lower to 3,216.46.



China is celebrating its National Day and Mid-Autumn festival on Oct. 1, followed by a weeklong holiday through Oct. 8.



China's statistical bureau reported Sunday that industrial profits rose 19% in August from a year earlier, as the economy recovered from the pandemic downturn.



Regional markets are seeing signs of improvement in economic activity despite the



Investors are hoping for additional fiscal stimulus measures from the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she hopes to find common ground for agreement with Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin after the $2.4 trillion package under discussion failed to bridge the divide.



The chamber passed a $3.4 trillion rescue measure in May. Democrats cut their ambitions back by $1 trillion or so, while Senate Republicans have focused on a much smaller package in the $650 billion to $1 trillion range.



