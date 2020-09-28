Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber granted London operating licence following court ruling

Proactive Investors Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has been granted a new licence to operate in London after the taxi app was previously banned from operating the capital due to safety concerns. In a ruling on Monday, Tanweer Ikram, deputy chief magistrate at the Westminster Magistrates Court said despite the company’s “historical failings”, he found that Uber was now a “fit and proper operator” to hold a private hire vehicle (PHV) operator’s licence in the capitol. READ: Uber heads to court in bid to win back London operating licence Uber initially lost its licence after Transport for London (TfL), the city’s transport regulator, uncovered several safety issues at the group including passenger trips with drivers who were fraudulently logging into the app using IDs of other people. Uber said since then it has made changes to its business model and thus should be able to return to one of its biggest markets, however, TfL refused to renew the operating licence last year, precipitating the recent court battle. In the ruling, Ikram went on to say he did not find “any evidence of concealment or ‘cover up’ on the part of [Uber] as regards the driver photo fraud issue”. However, while he felt the company was now able to hold a PHV operator licence, Ikram said he wished to hear from “the advocates on conditions and on my determination as to the length of a licence”, potentially setting up yet more disputes over how the company can operate in London in the future. London, and by extension the UK, remains one of Uber’s largest markets, explaining the strong desire for the ride-hailing group to retain its operating licence in the city. In 2016, shortly before the firm was banned from the capital amid its safeguarding issues, Uber raked in £37mln in revenues from London in the full year while the London segment of the business at the time was valued at £1.1bn. While this number was small by comparison to the rest of the business, with London contributing only around 0.6% of Uber’s total revenue for 2016, some analysts at the time forecast that by 2021 Uber’s UK operation could generate £1.9bn by 2021, around 40% of the country’s taxi and private vehicle hire market. Shares in Uber were up 4.3% at US$35.93 in pre-market trading in New York on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Becker in court after being declared bankrupt [Video]

Boris Becker in court after being declared bankrupt

German tennis star Boris Becker is due in court accused of not complying withobligations to disclose information after being declared bankrupt in 2017.Becker, 52, who lives in London, is being..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Uber And Lyft Users And Sales Drop [Video]

Uber And Lyft Users And Sales Drop

Usage for Uber and Lyft has been ravaged due to the pandemic. Business Insider estimates that the number of Uber users will drop by 28.3% (15.2 million fewer people this year than in 2019). Lyft users..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published
We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court [Video]

We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court

Uber told a London court on Tuesday that it had addressed all safety and security issues surrounding the app, and thus deserves to get its license back in the city. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @proactive_NA: $UBER Uber granted London operating licence following court ruling https://t.co/mduMhsZa8o via @proactive_NA #UBER 3 minutes ago

mikeliveira

miguel oliveira Uber secures right to continue operating in London: The taxi app is granted a new licence… https://t.co/dVD6RftugR 34 minutes ago

Technol53581657

Technology Uber Can Continue Operating in London, Judge Rules After a battle with transportation regulators, the ride-hailing… https://t.co/jlaCv7rYip 41 minutes ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $UBER Uber granted London operating licence following court ruling https://t.co/mduMhsZa8o via @proactive_NA #UBER 45 minutes ago

easyjanjansen

@easyjanjansen RT @Network_Easy: Uber secures right to continue operating in London: The taxi app is granted a new licence to work in the capital, a year… 51 minutes ago

Network_Easy

@network_easy Uber secures right to continue operating in London: The taxi app is granted a new licence to work in the capital, a… https://t.co/bIgi1LWHYU 53 minutes ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Uber Can Continue Operating in London, Judge Rules -- After a battle with transportation regulators, the ride-haili… https://t.co/eEY4d4wgzR 56 minutes ago

valvo

Michael Valvo RT @UberUK: We’re pleased to announce that today Uber has been granted a licence to continue operating in London. As always, safety is our… 1 hour ago