Trump's spy chief just released 'Russian disinformation' against Hillary Clinton that he acknowledged may be fabricated

DNI John Ratcliffe said in a letter that the US intel community "does not know the accuracy" of the allegation or whether it's been fabricated. 👓 View full article

