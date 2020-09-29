Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Declassified Docs Suggest Hillary Clinton Approved Russiagate To Smear Trump

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Declassified Docs Suggest Hillary Clinton Approved Russiagate To Smear TrumpFailed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton OK’ed a plan to smear then-rival Donald Trump with accusations about Russian election-hacking to distract from her email scandal, newly-declassified papers appear to show.

Clinton approved an advisor’s proposal to “vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DIssident Disses Obama At RNC, Even Though Obama Brought Him To The US [Video]

DIssident Disses Obama At RNC, Even Though Obama Brought Him To The US

Chen Guangcheng is a Chinese human rights activist known for his work fighting against state-sponsored forced abortions. Harassed for years by authorities, he fled to the US Embassy in Beijing in April..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden [Video]

Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton has a bit of advice for Joe Biden come November 3rd... "Don't even think about conceding if the election is at all close," she says. Joe Biden should not concede because many believe..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory' [Video]

Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory'

Hillary Clinton has called on Democrat voters to turn out in “overwhelming”numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak orsteal his way to victory”. Addressing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this