Declassified Docs Suggest Hillary Clinton Approved Russiagate To Smear Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DIssident Disses Obama At RNC, Even Though Obama Brought Him To The US



Chen Guangcheng is a Chinese human rights activist known for his work fighting against state-sponsored forced abortions. Harassed for years by authorities, he fled to the US Embassy in Beijing in April.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published on August 27, 2020 Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden



Hillary Clinton has a bit of advice for Joe Biden come November 3rd... "Don't even think about conceding if the election is at all close," she says. Joe Biden should not concede because many believe.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on August 27, 2020 Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory'



Hillary Clinton has called on Democrat voters to turn out in “overwhelming”numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak orsteal his way to victory”. Addressing the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this