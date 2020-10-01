Montgomery County looks to extend Covid-related alcohol curfew for some restaurants

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Westmoreland County Prison Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus



According to Westmorland County, two employees of the county prison have tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 19 hours ago Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days



Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Five health board.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 1 day ago Riverside County Approves Own Reopening Plan, Ventura Moves To Red Tier



Riverside County officials approved their own reopening plan outside of the state's tier system as Ventura County moves to the red tier. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Montgomery County looks to relax Covid-related alcohol curfew for some restaurants Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday his county is moving forward with plans to allow some restaurants to serve alcohol beyond the current 10...

bizjournals 1 week ago





Tweets about this