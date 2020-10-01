Global  
 

Montgomery County looks to extend Covid-related alcohol curfew for some restaurants

bizjournals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday his county is moving forward with plans to allow some restaurants to serve alcohol beyond the current 10 p.m. cutoff established as a safety measure during the Covid-19 pandemic. A proposal that goes before the County Council on Thursday would modify current phase two reopening guidelines for Maryland’s most-populous county, giving restaurants the opportunity to seek permission to sell alcohol until midnight. The food establishments that…
