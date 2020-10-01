KULR Technology to supply NASA with safe storage pouches for Microsoft Surface notebooks used aboard the International Space Station Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) announced Thursday that it will supply NASA with safe storage solutions for the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 hybrid notebook computers used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In a statement, the company said it will include a version of its passive propagation resistant Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) technology in fireproof storage pouches, which are specifically designed to mitigate the risks of lithium-ion battery fires and explosions while accommodating the restrictive dimensions of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. The safe storage pouches will be used onboard the Orion spacecraft to transport crews to and from the ISS and will be included in a future NASA launch. READ: KULR Technology helping establish updated industry safety standards for lithium battery packaging for shipping KULR said testing of the TRS solution within the fireproof bags demonstrated their ability to absorb enough thermal energy in the tightly packed ISS scenario to prevent thermal runaway in adjacent storage bags, thus meeting NASA's standard created for crewed space missions. Tests performed with TRS showed a marked improvement in efficacy at preventing thermal runaway propagation relative to other tested solutions. The California company said the new order is an extension of last year's partnership in which KULR's TRS technology was used to safely store laptops in space, and is a continuation of a decades-long testing and technology partnership between KULR and NASA. KULR has supplied thermal technology and battery safety solutions for ongoing NASA research, as well as multiple space missions such as the July 2020 launch of the Mars Rover. "Space applications require some of the most demanding thermal management requirements. We're pleased to once again satisfy NASA's stringent safety standards," said CEO Michael Mo. "Alongside what is another successful space application with our aerospace strategic partners, we've made great progress towards commercializing our suite of electronics and battery cooling technologies across multiple consumer-facing markets."


