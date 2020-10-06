US stocks close sharply lower after Trump calls off stimulus talks until after the election Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

4:05 pm: US stocks tank after Trump speaks US stocks closed sharply lower after President Trump called off stimulus talks until after the November 3 election. Stocks were headed for a mixed but quiet day after Trump tweeted toward market close that he was ending negotiations over a new economic aid package with Democrats. Trump’s move came just after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged the government to take action to address the economic pain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has inflicted. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.24%, or 375 points, to 27,772. The S&P 500 dropped 1.40% to 3,360 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 1.57% to 11,154. 12:20 pm: US markets mixed, Dow gives up early gains The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 140 points in the first hours of the Tuesday session, only to give it all back. By midday, the index was up just 16 points, less than 0.1%, at 28,165.4. The S&P dipped 5 points, 0.2%, to 3,403.4, and the Nasdaq lost 48 points, 0.4%, to 11,281.5. Dragging the Dow down has been Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), shares of which fell 2% after the company sait it epxects the coronavirus to negatively impact sales for more than a decade, according to CNBC. More broadly, traders are watching the President Trump's health closely, while also waiting for news on a potential coronavirus stimulus package. 10:30 am: Proactive North America headlines: KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) partners with Airbus Defense and Space to provide lithium-ion battery safety solutions ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) says its US EV assembly facility will be located either in Arizona or Tennessee Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTFF) expands Cannabis 2.0 offerings with new butane hash oil products; inks pact with Stigma Grow Killi Ltd (CVE:MYID) (OTCMKTS:MYIDF) launches UaretheProduct.io to allow users to see the dollar value of their data to big technology firms Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) (OTC:APEUF) on way to becoming leading supplier of pre-manufactured wall panels on Vancouver Island Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) says it has received more than 50,000 COVID-19 specimens for processing at its San Diego lab True Leaf Brands Inc (CSE:MJ) (OTCPINK:TRLFF) and its subsidiaries file plans with creditors; working with British Columbia Securities Comission Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQX:BNCHF) hitting broad zones of 'significant' bulk-tonnage mineralization at Cliff Creek zone at Lawyers asset American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKT:AMYZF) announces further advance at its pilot project, with 92% extraction of lithium-ion battery material FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCMKTS:FUNFF) partners with global online sports betting leader Pinnacle Solutions 9.45am: Wall Street mixed Wall Street shares started mixed on Tuesday as traders watch for more on stimulus talks, monitor President Trump's health, and await a virtual speech from Federal Reserve chairman Powell. In early deals in New York the Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 29 points to stand at 28,172 but the S&P 500 index shed nearly two points at 3,407. The tech heavy Nasdaq shed around 21 points at 11,311. Fed boss Jerome Powell will talk at a virtual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, and dominating proceedings is likely to be how to combat the economic havoc wreaked by the pandemic. Earlier, in macro-news it also emerged that the US trade deficit had climbed almost 6% in August this year to US$67.1 billion versus economist estimates for a figure of US$66.7 billion. The figure is the third highest on record as American exporters struggle amid the pandemic. Imports, however, have rebounded faster than exports, reflecting a reliance on non- domestic goods and America's stronger economic recovery after the virus first struck compared to many of its trading partners. 8:45 am: Retreat from highs US markets look set for an edgy start on Tuesday, falling back after the big gains made on Monday over relief at President’s Trump’s return to the White House from hospital following his coronavirus scare and hope for progress in Congress on a proposed coronavirus relief package. Spread betting quotes point to the Dow Jones Industrials Average opening its account 27 points lower at 28,122 and the S&P 500 starting 12 points softer at 3,396, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is seen opening at around 11,442, up 10 points on last night’s close. “President Trump has returned to the White House, but doctors cautioned that he is not out of the woods yet health-wise. In the past couple of sessions, traders have been fixated on The Donald’s health and the news that he was to leave the medical centre lifted market sentiment. It is still considered to be a step in the right direction, but the guarded language from the medical professionals has taken the wind out of the bulls’ sails,” suggested CMC markets’ David Madden. “It would be unrealistic for doctors not to express come caution but Mr Trump is already making plans to get back on the presidential campaign trail. The proposed US coronavirus relief package will remain in focus and no doubt Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, will continue talks with the Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin. The two spoke for one hour yesterday, but no details of the conversation were released. As far as traders are concerned, talking is preferable to being in a stand-off and not engaging with each other,” Madden said. Five things to watch on Tuesday: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech at a virtual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, where global central bankers are likely to present their plans about how much more they can do to prevent an economic depression. The US House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a “thinly veiled call to break up” the companies, Republican Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters. US-listed shares of BioNTech jumped after the European health regulator said it had started a real-time review of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine being developed by the German biotech firm and US drugs giant Pfizer Inc Daimler has said it will cut fixed costs, capex and research and development expenditure by more than 20% by 2025 compared with 2019 levels as part of a strategy overhaul to reposition Mercedes-Benz as a luxury brand. John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted for fraud in the United States, was in jail on Tuesday pending extradition procedures after being arrested in Barcelona airport at the weekend, according to Reuters’ sources. 👓 View full article

