Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover"

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Associated Press (AP) — A 16-year-old girl ceremoniously assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day for the “Girls Takeover” program — part of the U.N. International Day of the Girl to raise more awareness of gender equality.

Aava Murto from the small village of Vaaksy in southern Finland stepped into the shoes of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Wednesday to highlight the impact of technology on gender equality, this year’s theme for the annual event, the Finnish government said.

“Girls’ access to technology is a significant, global equality issue that needs to be taken seriously,” said Murto, who during her day met with Cabinet members and lawmakers, among others.

Murto and Marin, one of the world’s youngest government leaders at 34 and the Nordic nation's third female prime minister, discussed what tech-savvy Finland with 5.5 million residents could do to improve girls’ opportunities to use and develop technology on a global basis.

Harassment that girls face online remains a major issue worldwide, the stand-in prime minister and the real one stressed in a joint statement.

“Gender equality ambitions will fall short as long as girls are pushed aside from using and developing technology. Girls, too, have a digital future, and that is why girls should have a voice in technology,” Murto said.

“Girls Takeover” also occurred at some Finnish companies, including in the technology sector, ahead of the U.N. Girls Day on Sunday.

Finland regularly scores near the top when it comes to women’s rights. Marin leads Finland’s center-left coalition government, which is made up of five parties whose leaders are all female.

It also became the first territory in Europe in 1906 — Finland gained independence from Russia in 1917 — and one of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Finland: 16-yr-old becomes the Prime Minister for a day as Sanna Marin swaps role | Oneindia News

Finland: 16-yr-old becomes the Prime Minister for a day as Sanna Marin swaps role | Oneindia News 01:23

 Ever seen a 16 year old taking charge as the Prime Minister of a country, well that happened in Finland. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin handed over the power to a 16-year-old as part of a campaign to promote girls' rights on wednesday. The 16 year old Aava Murto, from Vaasky in southern Finland...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Six-year-old girl who was told she may never walk defies odds [Video]

Six-year-old girl who was told she may never walk defies odds

A six-year-old girl told she may never walk due to a rare condition has achieved her ultimate goal - of walking her little sister in to school on her first day.Amelia-Rose Walton was born with Level..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Elsa Pataky shares bath snap of Chris Hemsworth in belated Father's Day post [Video]

Elsa Pataky shares bath snap of Chris Hemsworth in belated Father's Day post

Elsa Pataky gave fans a glimpse into life with Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth in a sweet Father's Day tribute.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Reminded of post-July 4 coronavirus spike, Colorado officials urge caution this Labor Day weekend [Video]

Reminded of post-July 4 coronavirus spike, Colorado officials urge caution this Labor Day weekend

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other officials on Thursday urged people to be careful over the Labor Day weekend and mindful of not spreading the coronavirus as they get out and about.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover"

 Associated Press (AP) — A 16-year-old girl ceremoniously assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day for the “Girls Takeover” program — part...
SeattlePI.com

Teen Assumes Finland's PM Post for A Day in 'Girls Takeover'

 Finland regularly scores near the top when it comes to women's rights
VOA News

Finnish teen takes over as prime minister for a day to raise awareness on gender equality

 A 16-year-old girl ceremoniously assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day for the “Girls Takeover” program — part of the U.N. International...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

ristopherrocks

ChisMckimie @NickPonticello Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia New painting of Queen Victoria's Blac… https://t.co/wql4gBOGVP 45 minutes ago

TomasFriedhoff

Tomas Friedhoff🐰 RT @Independent: 16-year-old girl assumes the role of Finland's prime minister for a day in "Girls Takeover" https://t.co/Zv6QulOdDU 1 hour ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English SetoPati: Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover" - https://t.co/uhBnr1M6jJ 1 hour ago

KhadgaSenOli

Khadga Sen Oli Teen Assumes Finland's PM Post for A Day in 'Girls Takeover' https://t.co/CpzWiLPzE5 1 hour ago

EurAlmanac

European Almanac Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover" https://t.co/RGmigrAYNQ [@abc2 hours ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover" https://t.co/zvRevi8xuQ 2 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Teen Assumes Finland's PM Post for a Day in 'Girls Takeover' A 16-year-old girl ceremoniously assumed the post of F… https://t.co/WDGfqqFr17 2 hours ago