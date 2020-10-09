NA Proactive news snapshot: Fury Gold Mines, American Resources, NexTech AR Solutions, BevCanna Enterprises, Great Panther Mining UPDATE… Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) has now been formed following completion of the previously announced deal, which sees Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) spin out its Peruvian assets (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and acquire Eastmain Resources Inc (TSS:ER). Shares in Fury Gold are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on October 12 and on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 13 - following the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday. Fury Gold said it has also now received the net proceeds of the previously completed C$23 million subscription financing, which was conditional on completion of the transaction. Shares of Auryn will continue to trade until the market close on October 9. The group said a 50,000-meter drill program at the Eau Claire project in Quebec is now planned to start in early November, with an update on drill targeting planned ahead of the start. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) closed its US$13 million offering on Friday, it announced. The offering consisted of 5.2 million shares at a price of $2.50 per share, priced above market under Nasdaq rules, the firm said. American Resources, based in Fishers, Indiana, is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. The company has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated. NexTech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) said its total bookings during 3Q came to C$6.7 million, which, if realized, exceeds its financial year 2019 revenue of C$6 million as the augmented reality company capitalizes on the new home-based paradigm. The 3Q 2020 figure is a 331% growth over the C$1.6 million it put up during the comparable period a year prior, thanks to burgeoning demand for its augmented reality (AR) solutions from industries like education, which is growing by around 200% every month, according to the company BevCanna Enterprises Inc (CSE:BEV) (OTCMKTS:BVNNF) said the rationale behind its acquisition of e-commerce group Pure Therapy Products Corp, announced in September this year, was paying off, and the group has recognised the first revenue since its inception. Pure Therapy, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, reported C$1.53 million in unaudited gross revenue for the first nine months of 2020 and a net profit of C$104,000. "Our goal with the Pure Therapy acquisition was to stimulate strong revenue growth and accelerate our Q4 sales by adding new products, investing in customer acquisition and retention programs and leveraging the platform's current mix of subscription-based and traditional sales revenue models to build a strong recurring revenue stream," John Campbell, the chief strategic officer for BevCanna said. "We're very pleased with the progress that we've made over our first month of ownership and we are on track for a very strong Q4 and 2021." Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) reported solid production across its portfolio of mines in the third quarter to end-September, despite the pandemic, and told investors it was on track to meet its guidance for the full year. Overall, the firm produced 39,788 gold equivalent ounces in the three months, which was 3% higher than in the second quarter this year, but down 16% on the same quarter of 2019. The gold and silver miner expects to meet full-year 2020 guidance to end-December of between 146,000 ounces and 158,000 ounces of gold equivalent. Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCB:BTHCF) announced Friday that Dr Mark Swaim, a former practicing physician and researcher, has joined the Algernon Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. Dr Swaim graduated from Duke University where he was a National Institutes of Health-sponsored Medical Scientist Training Program scholar and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and served as its president, according to a statement. Binovi Technologies Corp., (CVE:VISN) (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) has said it intends to grant up to 3,000,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 and have a 5-year term. Nova Royalty Corp (CVE:NOVR) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to its initial advance a non-brokered private placement of a convertible loan facility announced on October 1, 2020. This will see the issue of a $3.5 million convertible debenture with a maturity date 48 months from closing and an Interest rate of 8% per annum (1.5% per annum standby interest rate) with one place 👓 View full article

