Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No fans, no funds: How much Philadelphia Phillies, other MLB teams lost on game day revenue

bizjournals Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Major League Baseball teams played shorter seasons this year because of the pandemic and they did so without fans in the stands. That meant a lot less game-day revenue across the league and for each of its 30 clubs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Fan Favorite Wings Perfect for Game Day!

Fan Favorite Wings Perfect for Game Day! 06:16

 It's football season! So throw on your favorite jersey and fire up the fryer because Chef Adrianne Calvo is here today! Adrianne joins us to share her favorite recipe for game day wings and her special spicy sauce that is sure to wow even the most pickiest of fans. You can find this fan favorite...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Cyberpunk 2077 developer speaks out about brutal 'crunch' working conditions [Video]

Former Cyberpunk 2077 developer speaks out about brutal 'crunch' working conditions

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most highly anticipated game of the year, but according to a former developer, it’s coming at a high human cost.An anonymous Reddit poster who identified themselves as a former..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published
Temple University To Allow Family Members Of Team In Stands This Saturday [Video]

Temple University To Allow Family Members Of Team In Stands This Saturday

This Saturday some fans will also be allowed in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field to watch Temple University Football take on the University of South Florida.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:12Published
Twins both win their club's championships on the same day [Video]

Twins both win their club's championships on the same day

Meet Britain's best golfing twins - a brother and sister who both won their club championships on the same day aged 16.Calum and Maya Fitzgerald recently triumphed in the men's and ladies' competitions..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

No fans, no funds: How much Cincinnati Reds, other MLB teams lost on game day revenue

 Major League Baseball teams played shorter seasons this year without fans in the stands. That meant a lot less game-day revenue for the Cincinnati Reds and the...
bizjournals

No fans, no funds: Here are the projected 2020 losses for Diamondbacks, other MLB teams

 Major League Baseball teams played shorter seasons this year because of the pandemic and they did so without fans in the stands. That meant a lot less game-day...
bizjournals

No fans, no funds: How much St. Louis Cardinals, other MLB teams lost on game-day revenue

 Major League Baseball teams played shorter seasons this year because of the pandemic and they did so without fans in the stands. That meant a lot less game-day...
bizjournals


Tweets about this