UK unemployment rate spikes to 4.5% amid winter job fears Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Unemployment across the U.K. spiked sharply higher in August, clear evidence that the jobless rate is set to surge higher when a British government salary-support scheme ends this month and new restrictions are imposed on local areas to suppress a second wave of the coronavirus.



The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that unemployment rose 138,000 in the three months to August from the previous three-month period. That saw the unemployment rate jump to 4.5%, from 4.1% .



So far, Britain has been spared the sharp rises in unemployment seen in the United States because of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which has paid most of the salaries of workers who have not been fired. Some 1.2 million employers have taken advantage of the program to furlough 9.6 million people at a cost to the government of nearly 40 billion pounds ($52 billion).



At one stage, around 30% of the U.K.'s working population was on furlough. Although these workers weren't working over the past few months, they were not counted as unemployed.



Since the program ends at the end of October, many of those still on furlough are expected to be made redundant, which is likely to make unemployment rise sharply.



And with many parts of the U.K. seeing large increases in coronavirus infections and the government ratcheting up local restrictions, there are fears that British unemployment could soar towards 3 million and to levels not seen since the early 1990s.



On Monday, the government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of Liverpool into the highest-risk category and shutting its pubs, gyms and betting shops.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the three-level national system was designed... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Financial Focus for Sept. 16



New numbers from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) reveal the state added about 6500 jobs in August. That job growth helped lower our state's unemployment rate.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:52 Published on September 17, 2020 Minnesota's Unemployment Rate Dropped To 7.7% In July, But Job Growth Slows



While Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.7% last month, down from 8.6% in June, there’s still a long road ahead to economic recovery as many remain jobless amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this

