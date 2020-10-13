WHO Warns Against 'Herd Immunity' Strategy To Fight COVID-19
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () The World Health Organization has warned that using the principle of so-called "herd immunity" to control the coronavirus pandemic is unethical and not a strategy that Governments should pursue. Herd immunity is attained when enough people in a community are infected or vaccinated after which a pathogen stops circulating. Top health experts have warned against that method, saying that it would
Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as “not possible”, even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business Insider reports that Paul argued that..
A new review published in Frontiers in Public Health suggests that COVID-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, will likely become seasonal in countries with temperate climates, but only when..