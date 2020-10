Wochit Business - Published 13 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Losing Face: Giuliani Posts Video, Having Forgotten To Edit Out His Racist 'Comedy' 00:38 On Tuesday, former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani wrapped up an edition of his podcast Common Sense. According to Gizmodo, he then did a little post-show banter in front of a hot mic. However, when the episode aired on YouTube, that footage was still present. In it, he mocked the accent of Chinese...