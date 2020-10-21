Global  
 

Disneyland, Universal and other theme parks get guidelines on reopening

bizjournals Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
California officials have issued long-awaited guidelines on reopening amusement parks, but large parks such as Disneyland won’t be able to meet the requirements for a few weeks or even months. California Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly on Tuesday said reopening guidelines for theme parks have been added to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-tier Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which will allow a park to reopen once coronavirus transmission in the county it’s located in falls enough for…
Video Credit: KTLA - Published
News video: CA releases guidelines allowing larger theme parks to reopen once county is in least-restrictive COVID-19 tier

CA releases guidelines allowing larger theme parks to reopen once county is in least-restrictive COVID-19 tier 02:31

 California will allow large theme parks to reopen with modifications when the counties where they’re located move into the state’s least-restrictive “yellow” tier.

