Coronavirus: South Yorkshire to be moved into tier 3 of local lockdown system

South Yorkshire is entering the highest risk level of local lockdown as of Saturday, covering all the four local authority areas of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. Local leaders agreed for a £41mln support package with the government , including £30mln to support businesses and £11mln for public health measures such as Test and Trace. Wet-led pubs, leisure centres, betting shops, adult gaming centres and casinos are required to close, while individuals are asked not to travel in and out of those areas unless necessary. People must not socialise with anybody outside of their household in any indoor setting, but can meet outdoors in groups of a maximum of six. Gym classes will not be allowed and social distancing guidelines should be followed between people from different households, but gyms will remain open. The decision comes a day after Westminster announced Greater Manchester will also be placed in tier 3 from Friday despite not agreeing a financial package with local leaders. Mayor Andy Burnham had asked for a "bare minimum" of £65mln to protect the 2.8mln people living in the area. London allocated £22mln of funding but said it would be open for further discussions.


