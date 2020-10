Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump threatened to sue an anti-Trump super PAC for putting up billboards showing them smiling next to the US COVID-19 death toll Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Kushner and Trump called for the immediate removal of the billboards but The Lincoln Project said they will stay up. 👓 View full article

